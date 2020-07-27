Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,475.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group to $1,475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $910.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $837.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $798.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

