Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $968.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $837.25.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,182.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $798.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $357,994,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.