Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $53.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.