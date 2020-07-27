The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) to report $70.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.80 million. The Cushing Energy Income Fund posted sales of $39.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cushing Energy Income Fund will report full year sales of $278.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $289.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $279.38 million, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $291.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

