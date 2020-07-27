Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -2.19

Press coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a coverage optimism score of -2.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Thermal Energy International has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

