TheStreet Upgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECHO. UBS Group increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.58.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 106,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 14.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 62.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

