Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Thomson Reuters worth $45,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

