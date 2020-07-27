Transform Wealth LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.05. The company has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

