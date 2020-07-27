Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 174.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

