Tree Island Steel (TSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.99 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE TSL opened at C$2.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 million and a P/E ratio of -25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.73. Tree Island Steel has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -102.56%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

