Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Stock Holdings Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,376 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.10% of Trex worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Trex by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Trex by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Trex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Benchmark lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

NYSE:TREX opened at $133.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.71. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $138.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

