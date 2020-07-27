Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. Trimble has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $565,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 132,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.