Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Anderson bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $752,320.00. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

