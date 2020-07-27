Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $26.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $637.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $752,320.00. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

