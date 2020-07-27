Truefg LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Truefg LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

