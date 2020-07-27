Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trustmark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Trustmark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Trustmark by 35.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

