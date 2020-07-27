Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $9.11 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $446.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

