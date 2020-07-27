Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

TRWH stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Twin River Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.