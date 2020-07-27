Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWTR. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Twitter to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.95.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.54 on Friday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,084 shares of company stock worth $2,557,886 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

