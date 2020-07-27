Twitter’s (TWTR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.95.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 12.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,084 shares of company stock worth $2,557,886 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after acquiring an additional 543,601 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after acquiring an additional 888,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 23.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 703,973 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.