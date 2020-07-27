Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $48,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,617,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $357.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.99 and a 12-month high of $382.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.