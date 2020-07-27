UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €300.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €300.00 ($337.08) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($421.35) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($355.06) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($458.43) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €323.71 ($363.72).

