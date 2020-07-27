UBS Group Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $36.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twitter from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. China International Capital reduced their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.95.

Twitter stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,084 shares of company stock worth $2,557,886. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

