Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMPQ. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.57.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 43,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,281,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 166,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.