Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $238,036.06 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $238,036.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Uniqure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Uniqure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uniqure by 113.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uniqure by 39.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Uniqure by 330.9% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 237,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

