United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.37. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

