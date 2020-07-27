United Continental Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($7.90) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Continental in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($7.90) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($7.65). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for United Continental’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($24.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.49. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

