United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $112.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $105.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $1,179,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,210 shares of company stock worth $28,840,232. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

