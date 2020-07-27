Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Universal Forest Products has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,844 shares of company stock worth $765,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

