Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uxin Limited provides internet based services. The Company offers car e-commerce platform which enables to consumers and dealers to buy and sell new and used cars. Uxin Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Uxin from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Uxin has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $378.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 78.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Uxin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth $15,515,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,766,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

