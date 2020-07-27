Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce ($1.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Valero Energy reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 194%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of VLO opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

