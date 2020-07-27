Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

