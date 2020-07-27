Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Value Line were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Value Line by 23.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Value Line by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Value Line by 381.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Value Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Value Line by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. Value Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on VALU. ValuEngine upgraded Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

