Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 287.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $214.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.20. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $220.03.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

