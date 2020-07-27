Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,072,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 488,086 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,179,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,502,000 after purchasing an additional 191,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,253 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,532.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 734,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.

