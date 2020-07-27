Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146,023 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $81.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

