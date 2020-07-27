Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of VAR opened at $127.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.