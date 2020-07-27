VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $1.80 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VEON. VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. VEON had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 705.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,015 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of VEON by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,411,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VEON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

