Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.78 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $183.92. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.