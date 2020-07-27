Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

