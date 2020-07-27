Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

