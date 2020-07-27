VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.19). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.34).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the first quarter worth $170,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

