Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,230 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.77% of Verra Mobility worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 173,267 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE now owns 24,239,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.