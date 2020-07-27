Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Share Price

News stories about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Schlumberger earned a news impact score of -3.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

SLB opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

