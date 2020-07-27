Vicor Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) – BWS Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vicor in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Vicor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. Vicor has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 12,416 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $796,238.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,282,116.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,847 shares of company stock worth $4,327,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 259,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,926 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109,991 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $4,111,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Vicor by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its stake in Vicor by 478.2% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 93,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 76,941 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.