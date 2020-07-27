Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

