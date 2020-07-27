Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,119 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $58.13 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

