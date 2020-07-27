Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 484.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.37.

NYSE:SQ opened at $121.41 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $133.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.72 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

