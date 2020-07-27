Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $82,281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 33,955.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $130.63 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.31.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,774,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.