Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $263,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

Shares of COO stock opened at $283.58 on Monday. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.78.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

